Recent developments herald unique phenomenon in today's world: Leader

The following is the full text of Ayatollah Khamenei’s message issued to the participants of the 54th annual meeting of the Union of the Islamic Students Associations in Europe. The message was read out on January 25, 2020, in Vienna.

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Dear Young Students,

This year, your meeting takes place amid significant developments, each of which is a sign of the greatness and prestige of Islamic Iran and its revolutionary nation. The martyrdoms, military prowess, unparalleled public turnouts, strong spirits and resolve of the youth, along with thousands of companies active in science and technology spheres, as well as the religious and spiritual approach evident in a large part of the youth across the country, all herald the emergence of a unique phenomenon in today's world; a phenomenon that can have profound and decisive impacts on the future of history.

The goals of the second phase of the Islamic Revolution should be able to, through divine power, bring this phenomenon to perfection and fruition.

Our hope and expectations over this vital movement are directed at the young, knowledgeable and faithful scientists. You can be among these selected makers of history.

May you achieve great successes.

Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei

January 23, 2020

MNA/4834563