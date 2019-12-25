Abdullah’s complaint to IEC not to bear fruit: Afghan official

In an interview with Mehr News correspondent, Sayed Mohammad Ali Jawid said that Abdullah Abdullah’s complaint to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) of Afghanistan will not result in any changes in result of the election and Ashraf Ghani still remains the winner of the election.

Abdullah’s team informed that they would not accept the results of the election if it was not in the favor of Abdullah, he noted, adding that this is not reasonable at all.

Jawid mentioned that they should avoid any disturbance and submit complaints legally through the Independent Election Commission (IEC) of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Presidential Election was held on September 28th. There were high concerns about the election due to ongoing conflicts as the Taliban had threaded the people not to take part in the vote casting. However, a large number of people have braved the challenges and cast their votes to preserve the rule of democracy in the country.

Minutes after the Independent Election Commission (IEC) of Afghanistan announced on Sunday the preliminary election results, Abdullah Abdullah’s campaign in a statement called the results “fraudulent” and accused the IEC of supporting Ghani.

Afghanistan Election Commission announced the 2019 presidential election preliminary results; Ashraf Ghani has secured the majority of votes. He has won 50.64% and his main challenger, Abdullah Abdullah, with 39.5%.

