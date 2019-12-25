Abdullah calls Iran a ‘strategic partner’

He made the remarks in a meeting with the new Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian on Tuesday night in Kabul.

The two sides have exchanged views over presidential elections in Afghanistan and steps to reach peace as well as bilateral relations between Iran and Afghanistan, the chief executive's office announced on Tuesday.

Abdullah said Iran is a strategic partner and a close friend of Afghanistan and thanked Iran for its cooperation with Afghanistan in different stages.

For his part, Aminian said that Afghanistan is a close friend of Iran and added that Iran regards the development and security of Afghanistan as its own security and development.

"Relations between the two countries are based on common values and historical-cultural ties," the envoy highlighted.

The new Iranian envoy submitted his credentials to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Dec. 14.

