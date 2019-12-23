Indian FM hails constructive talks with Iranian officials

Jaishankar, who landed in Tehran on Sunday to attend a joint Iran-India commission meeting, held separate talks with President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Rear Admiral Shamkhani, and Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami.

In separate tweets, the Indian diplomat described the meetings as constructive, expressing hope that the two countries would further deepen their ties in different sectors.

Thank FM of Iran @JZarif for his cordial welcome and hospitality. A very good conversation on the regional and global picture. India and Iran will work together closely on their shared interests,” he wrote on Sunday after meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

"Just concluded a very productive #IndiaIran Joint Commission Meeting with my co-chair FM @JZarif. Reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation. Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project."

“Thank President Dr. @HassanRouhani for so graciously receiving me today. Apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission and progress in our bilateral ties,”

“Met Roads & Urban Development Minister, Mohammad Eslami to assess progress on connectivity projects. Reaffirmed our shared determination to make speedier headway.”

"Met with Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of SNSC #Iran. Wide-ranging discussions on regional security and bilateral relations," reads his tweet after concluding the visit to the Iranian capital

Jaishankar's visit came days after a US department official said that Washington has provided an exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar project which is envisaged to help transport Indian goods to landlocked Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the follow-up committee for the implementation of the trilateral Chabahar Agreement between Iran, India, and Afghanistan at the level of Joint Secretary/Director-General was held on Friday.

Iran, India, and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement on the development of Chabahar Port in Tehran in May 2016 to establish a strategic transit and transport route connecting the three countries.

