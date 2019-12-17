  1. Economy
17 December 2019 - 16:34

CBI gov. opposes ‘Islamic Banking Plan’

CBI gov. opposes ‘Islamic Banking Plan’

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – In an open Parliament session, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced his disagreement about the Islamic Banking Plan, generalities of which was ratified by the Iranian Parliament members on Tuesday.

“Under the conditions that the CBI is sanctioned, its structure must not be changed via the ratified plan,” Abdolnaser Hemmati said.

“I am not convinced about the plan and want MPs to vote against it,” he added.

“The plan includes 205 articles,” he said, “Is it possible to do such a number of amendments in the banking system?”

He urged the MPs not to ratify the plan and let the government initially prepare a bill about it and submit it to the parliament.

“Having the plan implemented, CBI would need almost two years to regain its stability, while under the present sanctions it is not vital to make such amendments,” Hemmati said.

MNA/4800113

News Code 153453

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News