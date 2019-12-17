CBI gov. opposes ‘Islamic Banking Plan’

“Under the conditions that the CBI is sanctioned, its structure must not be changed via the ratified plan,” Abdolnaser Hemmati said.

“I am not convinced about the plan and want MPs to vote against it,” he added.

“The plan includes 205 articles,” he said, “Is it possible to do such a number of amendments in the banking system?”

He urged the MPs not to ratify the plan and let the government initially prepare a bill about it and submit it to the parliament.

“Having the plan implemented, CBI would need almost two years to regain its stability, while under the present sanctions it is not vital to make such amendments,” Hemmati said.

