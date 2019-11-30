5th Intl. Conf. on Bridges to kick off in December

The 5th edition of IBC2019 will be hosted by AUT on 17-18 December 2019 with the participation of domestic and foreign experts from different countries including the USA, Italy, Australia, Malaysia, Canada, and Portugal.

It will be held in collaboration with the University of Tehran, Iran University of Science and Technology, K. N. Toosi University of Technology at AUT in Tehran.

The purpose of the conference is to provide a forum for academicians, researchers, and professional engineers working in areas of bridge design, construction, and management to review and discuss the recent practical and theoretical approaches and to exchange information leading to close collaboration and cooperation.

The conference focuses on the recent progress on bridge health monitoring, Innovative concepts and implementation of new materials, tools and technologies in practical applications.

