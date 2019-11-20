Iran’s most equipped state-owned hospital to become operational by next year

He made the remarks on Wed. in an interview with IRNA and added, “with its 800 equipped and modern hospital beds, “Mehdi Clinic” Hospital will be the most equipped highly-specialized hospital that will be put into operation next year (to start March 21, 2020).”

This equipped hospital is a subsidiary to Imam Khomeini (RA) Hospital Complex, he added

With its 1,500 equipped hospital beds, Imam Khomeini (RA) Hospital Complex is the largest hospital in Iran and Middle East region, he said, adding, “upon construction and launch of new hospital, the capacity of hospital bed would hit about 2,300.”

With the coordination made in this regard, Mehdi Clinic Hospital will render quality services to people with public tariff as of the next year, Sadeghniyyat added.

