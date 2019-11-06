First intl. conference on Quran’s contribution to scientific theories to be held in Tehran in Dec.

Mostafa Borhani, a faculty member of the Shahid Beheshti University (SBU) from the Quranic Miracles Research Center at the university said that the first international conference and the second national conference of this kind dubbed ‘pioneering role of Quran in development of scientific theories’ will be held at the Tehran-based Malek Ashtar University of Technology on 18-19 December 2019.

Borhani said that in the conference, the Holy Quran’s contribution to scientific theories will be discussed. He added that Quaran’s contribution to different scientific fields in humanities including economics, educational sciences, psychology, sociology, law, management, theology, philosophy, political science, Islamic studies and history.

He also said that in addition, Quran’s contribution to the development of empirical sciences such as biology, geology, and cosmology and astronomy will also be addressed at the international conference.

The SBU faculty member added that there will be panels as well as opening and closing ceremonies during the conference.

In order to get more information on the scientific event, Borhani said that the researchers and Islamic scholars can refer to the website of the conference available at: http://www.iquransa.com/fa/

