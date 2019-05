The closing ceremony of the 27th edition of International Quran Exhibition was held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Saturday evening with the participation of a number of officials, exhibitors and Quranic activists.

The 27th International Quran Exhibition was held on 11-26 May 2019 in Tehran. Countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, Yemen, India, Iraq, Indonesia, Tunisia, Palestine, Afghanistan and Russia participated in the Exhibition.

