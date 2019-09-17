Taliban delegation in Tehran on Afghan peace talks: FM spox

“In line with the Islamic Republic’s comprehensive talks with all parties [to Afghanistan’s peace talks], a political delegation from Taliban group has held talks with Iranian authorities,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi added.

The delegation has reportedly conferred with a number of political and foreign ministry officials of Iran on the Afghan peace talks and the intra-Afghan negotiations on Tuesday.

The visit to Tehran was the second foreign trip of the Taliban delegation after the collapse of its talks with the United States. The Afghan group earlier paid a visit to Moscow, Russia.

After nine rounds of negotiations in Doha, which began in October 2018, American and Taliban officials agreed on a draft accord that would have seen some 5,000 US troops withdrawn from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees from the Taliban.

However, Trump canceled the talks in a move that surprised the Taliban leaders.

The group said that an agreement had been “finalized” and that discussions had ended in “a good atmosphere,” but the deal had been sabotaged by Trump.

