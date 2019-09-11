Iranian Hajj pilgrims return home

The last flight returning Iranian hajj pilgrims from Medina, operated by Iran's flag carrier Iran Air, landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport at 1:31 a.m. local time, on Monday, concluding this year's hajj flights, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization’s spokesperson Reza Jafarzadeh said, IKAC News reported.

Since July 8, a total of 23,000 hajj pilgrims have been transported from Salam terminal at Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) for Medina and Jeddah in a course of 30 days.

Since the beginning of the Hajj Flight season (August 17-September 9), about 22,810 Hajj pilgrims and 712,432 kg of cargo have been transported from Medina for Salam terminal at (IKAC) via 95 flights.

Imam Khomeini Int’l Airport's newly-inaugurated Salaam Terminal hosted hajj pilgrim flights in Tehran.

Salaam Terminal was officially inaugurated on June in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani. The new terminal, with a capacity of transporting five million passengers per year, has increased IKIA's capacity by 80%.

