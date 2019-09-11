  1. Culture
11 September 2019 - 11:22

Iranian Hajj pilgrims return home

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – All Iranian Hajj pilgrims have come back home by the return flights from Saudi Arabia to Iran concluding on Monday.

The last flight returning Iranian hajj pilgrims from Medina, operated by Iran's flag carrier Iran Air, landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport at 1:31 a.m. local time, on Monday, concluding this year's hajj flights, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization’s spokesperson Reza Jafarzadeh said, IKAC News reported.

Since July 8, a total of 23,000 hajj pilgrims have been transported from Salam terminal at Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) for Medina and Jeddah in a course of 30 days.

Since the beginning of the Hajj Flight season (August 17-September 9), about 22,810 Hajj pilgrims and 712,432 kg of cargo have been transported from Medina for Salam terminal at (IKAC) via 95 flights.

Imam Khomeini Int’l Airport's newly-inaugurated Salaam Terminal hosted hajj pilgrim flights in Tehran.

Salaam Terminal was officially inaugurated on June in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani. The new terminal, with a capacity of transporting five million passengers per year, has increased IKIA's capacity by 80%.

