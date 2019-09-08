Iranian director to judge IN THE PALACE film fest in Bulgaria

17th IN THE PALACE will take place on 19 – 26 September, 2020 in the beautiful seaside city of Burgas.

The event is an established international festival dedicated to short films, new media and digital arts up to 27 minutes in length.

The main purpose of the Festival is to present and promote the contemporary short film art form from Bulgaria, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Ali Asgari was born in Tehran, Iran. He studied cinema in Italy. He is an alumnus of Berlinale Talent Campus 2013.

Two of his short films More Than Two Hours (2013) and The Silence (2016, co-directed by Farnoosh Samadi) were in competition at Festival De Cannes where they competed for the Short Film Palme d'Or.

HJ/IRN83469796