Iran poised to strengthen trade, production exchanges with Caspian Sea littoral states

The 1st meeting of economy ministers of the Caspian Sea littoral states was held in Turkmenistan’s Awaza city on August 11 in the presence of economy ministers of participating countries and Chief Executive of Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) Mohammad-Baqer Aali.

In this meeting Aali placed special emphasis on introducing Iran’s industrial, mineral and infrastructural capabilities in line with developing and expanding trade and business exchanges of the country with neighboring states especially Caspian Sea littoral states.

The deputy minister of industry pointed to the Caspian Sea as sea of ‘peace and friendship’ and reiterated, “organizing the 1st Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan’s Awaza will lay the ground for execution of provisions of trade and economic cooperation agreement between Caspian Sea littoral states.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, CEO of IDRO said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to strengthen exchanges more than ever with Caspian Sea littoral states in various fields such as industry, agriculture, modern technologies, energy, tourism, etc.

The 1st Caspian Economic Forum was held in Turkmenistan’s Awaza on Aug. 11 in the presence of economy ministers of participating countries including Turkmenistan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran and also deputy economy minister of Republic of Azerbaijan.

