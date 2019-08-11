Afternoon of ‘Day of Arafa’, one of heavenly hours

For this purpose, Bureau for Preserving and Publishing Works of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei released the unpublished remarks of the Leader on the ‘Day of Arafa’ for the first time on May 26, 1993.

The Leader called on walks of life to pay due attention to the meaning of prayers on the Day of Arafa.

“Day of Arafa is approaching and afternoon of the Day is one of hours of paradise if we can understand it. It is not unreasonable that a distinguished personality like Hussein bin Ali (AS) with such greatness and grandeur spent half-day of his precious time for reciting the Arafa prayers.”

The Leader emphasized, “certainly, try to pay due attention to the meaning of the prayers. Be careful to see what it says. Not just sit and think about it [prayers]. Just when you speak, know that you are speaking to an audience and understand the meaning of that word and prayers of Imam Sajjad (AS) on the Day of Arafa.”

