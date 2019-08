HAMEDAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – This is a cattle market set up in Hamedan in the run up to Eid al-Adha. Every year thousands of animals are brought to this makeshift market to be sacrificed. Eid al-Adha, is also known as a festival of the sacrifice in honor of the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.