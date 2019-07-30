Some countries show green light to Iran's 'non-aggression pact’

The Iranian ambassador noted that Iran welcomes any cooperation with Muslim countries and reinforcing relations with Iraq, which would be in favor of all the regional countries.

About Iran's relations with Saudi Arabia, He said "we do believe in having negotiations and try our best to resolve issues through talks and a mediator."

"If Saudis are ready, we are also inclined to conduct negotiations," he said.

Hailing the efforts of Emir of Kuwait for keeping the region peaceful, Irani named the conditions proper for expansion of Iran-Kuwait ties.

Irani, elsewhere, noted that there are a large number of world countries which do not agree with the US-led sanctions against Iran including Russia, China, and the EU besides regional countries such as Turkey, Iraq and central Asian countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on May 26 that he has proposed the “regional non-aggression pact” with Persian Gulf Arab countries during his three-day trip to Iraq.

During a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim, Zarif said that Iran sought the best of relations with the Persian Gulf littoral countries and would welcome any proposals for dialogue and de-escalation toward that end.

The regional non-aggression pact is expected to pave the way for neighboring countries to build trust and have constructive interaction.

Despite all pressures, diplomatic initiatives are being pursued by Iran and some regional and trans-regional countries to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

Tensions initially built up between US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran. Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist in face of all pressures and that there will be no talks with a party which has already violated many international agreements.

Strains jumped to a record high after a US spy drone violated Iran’s airspace before being brought down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps air defense.

