Normalization of ties between Islamic countries, Israel hazardous

Larijani underscored the role of Iraq in this issue saying that “Iraq plays a significant role in this regard since the existing problems among Islamic countries should not lead them into making peace with Israel.”

Larijani also noted that the US has always sought to separate the Iranian and Iraqi nation but all their measures in this regard have been defused.

The Iraqi official for his part said that Iraq will never let enemies implement their plans and will remain beside Iran.

He named normalization of Islamic countries’ relations with Israeli regime the major danger in the region adding that “the recent Manameh conference, held with this target, was defeated but the US will not stop its efforts in this regard.” “We must not remain silent,” he said.

“Normalization of relations with Israel is the red line of Iraq and a type of committing suicide due to religious issues and matters of beliefs,” he underlined.

Underscoring reinforcement of Iran-Iraq economic ties, Zidan said that “enemies try to impede such relations via imposing maximum pressure on Iraqi central bank in order to stop its cooperation with Iranian companies.”

Zidan has also met with Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in Tehran on Monday, where mutual ties were discussed.

