We persevered then, and will now: Zarif

"On June 28, we commemorate the horrific chemical attack on our civilians in Sardasht, Iran. We'll never forget that Western world supported & armed Saddam--even with chemical weapons. Security Council never condemned his gassing of our people. We persevered then, and will now," wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Saturday.

His tweet was followed by images of the victims of the horrific attack, which killed over 100 civilians and injured thousands of others, leaving some of them permanently disabled.

Also in a message released on the anniversary of the 1987 chemical attack on the Iranian city of Sardasht on Friday, Zarif said that "the total elimination of chemical weapons stockpiles remaining in the hands of the US - the only possessor of such weapons in the world - and the universality of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) are major steps to achieve a world free of weapons of mass destruction."

"Therefore, Iran insists on the necessity for the full, balanced, and non-discriminatory implementation of the contents of the Chemical Weapons Convention," he stressed.

Zarif also voiced regret that "the US administration's addiction to the use of inhumane means of sanctions and economic terrorism has created numerous problems for our country's victims of chemical attacks in accessing the medicine and medical equipment they need."

MS