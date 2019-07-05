Iran volleyball team to depart for US on Saturday

According to Iran volleyball manger Amir Khoshkhabar, due to flight limitations, the team will be dispatched in three groups. He went on to add that all three groups will arrive at US at almost the same time.

Standing second at the end of the preliminary round, the Iranian team was one of the first to secure its place at this year’s VNL final six. The team has been drawn with Brazil and Poland in Pool B.

Igor Kolacovic’s men will start the competition with a match against Poland on July 11 before locking horns with Brazil a day later.

On Thursday, Kolacovic named 14-man squad for this event which is going to be held at the Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, United States from July 10 to 14.

The Iranian squad comprises Saeid Marouf, Mohammad Mousavi, Milad Ebadipour, Farhad Ghaemi, Pouria Fayazi, Amir Ghafour, Mohammdjavad Manavinezhad, Ali Shafiei, Masoud Gholami, Aliasghar Mojarad, Javad Karimi, Pouria Yali, Mohammadreza Moazen and Mohammadreza Hazratpour.

MAH/4658267