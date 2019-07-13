Oman eyes investing in Chabahar development projects

In this meeting, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said, “activating Ashgabat Agreement and cooperation of Oman in North-South Corridor with the aim of using port and rail capacities between the two countries as well as accessing Central Asian market have been considered as one of the main objectives behind development and promotion of bilateral relationship.”

Rahmani pointed to the high potentials and capacities of Iranian cities including Chabahar and Bandar Abbas and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relations with neighbors, so that the country thinks to this issue as a win-win and strategic tie.”

Omani side pointed to the brotherly and friendly relationship between Iran and Oman and emphasized on the need to strengthen transportation and infrastructural cooperation as well as presenting facilities in line with promoting bilateral trade volume.

Development of relationship with neighbors especially Islamic Republic of Iran is the main policy of Omani government, he said, adding, “we welcome any strategy for promoting and developing bilateral relationship warmly.”

Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Fatisi, Omani Minister of Transport and Communication referred to the infrastructural facilities of his country in the field of launching air and sea transport lines and stated, “now, air routes have been established between the two countries and it is necessary that trade and business activists should boost their activities in maritime field.”

