Reasons to perform rhinoplasty in Iran

Many people these days travel to several foreign countries for treatment or cosmetic surgery. The United States is one of the most popular countries for the medical tourism industry but its high expenses have made only certain people be able to use the benefits of therapeutical and cosmetic services of this country and the rest of travelers looking for cheaper destinations.

When it comes to health and beauty, medical tourism travelers do not choose a destination simply because of the lower prices. To choose an appropriate destination, they always consider some points like the doctor’s experience and education, the hospital and therapeutic facilities, and the security of the destination country for travelers as well as the prices. This had led to countries like India, Iran, Mexico, Malaysia, and Turkey become the new destinations for the tourists since the beginning of the current century. Countries which use the benefits of educated and experienced doctors as well as working on the development of therapeutic and touristic infrastructures to gain the best results for the patients.

In this article, we are going to introduce Iran, the best medical tourism destination in Asia and the capital of rhinoplasty in the world. Why Iran is an appropriate destination for therapeutic and cosmetic surgeries? Why rhinoplasty in Iran is so popular? And which cosmetic surgeries in Iran are more popular among travelers?

Iran is one of the most historic countries in the world, full of spectacular attractions. The Persepolis, the historic and beautiful city of Isfahan, stair and mountainous towns, deserts and hills, the world’s oldest forests, the beautiful Kish island, and the Persian Gulf are the most famous attractions of Iran which attract so many tourists from all over the world every year.

Technological advances, scientific and medical innovations, and the development of health infrastructures over the last two decades in Iran have been so impressive that has turned the whole world’s attention to Iran. That’s why the tourists who used to travel to Iran just for the sake of visiting natural, cultural, and historical beauties before, now travel to this country for therapeutic and cosmetic surgeries. So that according to the statistics provided by Iran’s Ministry of Health, more than 500.000 foreign patients have traveled to Iran last year.

The interest of Iranian people towards cosmetic surgeries has led to an increase in the number of specialist doctors of this field. So that with plastic surgery in Iran you will surely have the experience of the best doctors in the world. The surgeries which are carried out by the hands of experienced and educated doctors and in the subspecialty clinics and with the latest super advanced types of equipment.

The next appealing factor is the cost difference for therapeutic and cosmetic services in Iran with other countries all around the world. The low value of Rial against Dollar has led to the provision of health services in Iran at an incredible price. This factor along with the quality of provided services is the main reason for the trust of medical tourists to Iran.

Rhinoplasty in Iran

Iran is known as the capital of rhinoplasty of the world. More than 150.000 procedures of nose job in Iran are carried out each year and the highest percentage of satisfaction with the operation result has always been received by the Iranian doctors. On the other hand, the high number of nose job surgeries had caused you to have more choices for choosing an experienced doctor.

In the advanced and specialized clinics of Iran, along with the professional and friendly consultation of the doctor with the patient, there is the possibility of choosing the final shape of the nose, features and the size. Also, the modern technology used by Iranian doctors helps the patient to perform the surgery considering the race, gender, and age and have the right image of the outcome before the surgery.

The cost of nose job surgery in Iran is at least 60% lower than the US and in comparison with the European and Arab countries has a cost difference of at least 30%. The agencies providing medical tourism services will plan a comprehensive trip for a nose job in Iran for seven days. This travel plan will include a medical visa, hotel, airport transfer, city transfers, doctor’s visit, the surgery, and the post-operative care and the revision.

Plastic surgery in Iran

Iran is one of the oldest countries in the field of plastic surgery all around the world. The reputation of experienced Iranian specialists had spread so widely around the world that the celebrities and the famous film stars have traveled to this country to perform plastic surgery in Iran.

Nose job surgery, ear and nose reconstructive surgery, cosmetic breast augmentation surgery, the lift of forehead, eyebrow, eyelid, and facelift, the limb lift, liposuction, tummy tuck surgery, non-surgical treatments like gel injections, botox, filler, repair of the injuries and scars, congenital abnormalities, and … are the plastic surgeries which are performed in Iran with the most modern methods and by the hands of the specialists of each field.

Low costs along with the advanced clinics have made plastic surgery in Iran to the popular cosmetic surgery for foreign travelers.

MNA/PR