Iran expresses hope to resume consular ties with Canada

Noting that Iran has expressed readiness to talk over tackling the consular problems between the two countries, Mousavi said on Tuesday, "The Canadian government has not responded to Iran’s request for solving the consular issues of the Iranian nationals living in Canada."

“There are about 400,000 Iranians currently living in Canada, who have to visit other countries or come to Tehran in order to deal with their consular affairs,” the spokesman said, expressing hope that the two countries would resume consular services between in the near future upon the agreement of the Canadian government.

Canada broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012 and closed its embassy in Tehran.

Earlier in June and at the end of the fourth round of comprehensive political talks between Iran and Switzerland, the two sides signed an agreement under which Switzerland said it will represent Iran’s interests in Canada.

However, Mousavi said, even after signing the agreement with Switzerland on the protection of the Islamic Republic’s interests in Ottawa, the grounds for delivering services to Iranian services have not been provided.

