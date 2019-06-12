Syrian army downs Israeli missiles in Tal al-Harra (+VIDEO)

According to SANA, the missiles were intercepted in the early hours of Wednesday around the strategic Tel al-Hara hill, which overlooks the occupied Golan Heights in Syria’s southwestern province of Dara’a.

The aggression only caused material damage, and no fatalities were reported in Tal al-Haraa.

According to the report, after its aggression with a number of missiles, the Israeli forces started an electronic war as the radars are exposed to jamming.

On June 1, Syrian air defenses confronted hostile aerial targets which targeted some sites to the southwest of Damascus and downed them.

The attack killed three Syrian soldiers and injured seven others while causing some material damage.

MNA/SANA