Iran-South Korea friendly match ends with 1-1 draw

Hwang Ui-jo was on the target for the hosts but Kim Young-gwon scored an own goal five minutes later.

Two teams are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications which begins in September.

It was Marc Wilmots’s second match in charge of Team Melli.

Iran had defeated Syria 5-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

South Korea, ranked 37th, have nine wins, nine draws and 13 losses against the 21st-ranked Iran. The Taegeuk Warriors had suffered four consecutive 1-0 losses

before taking a scoreless draw in a World Cup qualifying match in August 2017.

