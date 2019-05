In a decree on Thursday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed Ali Rabiei as his Assistant for Communications Affairs and the Government Spokesman.

Ali Rabiei previously served as the labor minister before he was impeached by the lawmakers in the Iranian Parliaments over mismanagement last year.

The former labor minister has replaced Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, who is currently serving as the head of the Management and Planning Organization.

