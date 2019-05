Scoring 162 points means that Tara is well above the so-called 'genius benchmark' of 140.

"I was shocked when I got the result. I never expected to get such a good score," she said.

Tara took the test in Oxford and had to answer questions within a set time.

Tara's family is originally from Borazjan county in the Southern Iranian Bushehr Province.

"I knew she is intelligent but such a great success of her was unexpected to me," her father said.

