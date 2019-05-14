Iran not to accept negotiation with US under pressure: Takht-Ravanchi

“US is posing pressure on Iran and cannot expect the country to accept negotiations under such situation,” he said.

In an interview with CNN, the Iranian envoy addressed presence of US’ aircraft-carrier in the Persian Gulf to control, as US claims, 'Iran’s threatening behavior' and said that “all this information is fake, gathered by some people in our region and Washington and is based on a short-sighted point of view.”

He also answered a question about US’ dispatching of 120,000 forces to the Middle-east. “This is a psychological warfare. We do not want tension because no one will benefit from tensions except those that we talked about, those in Washington and some regional countries,” Takht-Ravanchi said.

He underlined that Iran has a warm relation with its neighbors and merely defends its benefits and security of the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s Ambassador to UN added that Iran has been patient during the recent year and since the US withdrawal from JCPOA but gained no specific result. Therefore, it decided to suspend its commitments for two months to see what will come in future.

He reiterated that Iran does not seek atomic bomb since this is violation of Islam rules and against the order of Iran’s Leader.

