FZF to recommend Rls.10,000b for CFZ’s development

On the sideline of this visit, the head of FZF, Soleyman Jafarzadeh, emphasized on importance of CFZ’s development which may play a significant role in economy of Sistan-Baluchestan Province and added that the key requirements of this region will be reported to senior authorities in charge.

Furthermore, a member of the FZF, Peyman Furozesh, said that the amount of investments in the country’s free zones is on the upward trend and the main goal is to promote industrial production and exports in these areas.

Chabahar Free Zone has been attracting both domestic and foreign investments in the last one and a half years and the Majlis (Islamic Consultative Assembly) is set to give priority in budget allocation to this zone in 2006-2007 fiscal periods.

ML/MA

END