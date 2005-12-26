  1. Economy
26 December 2005 - 19:34

FZF to recommend Rls.10,000b for CFZ’s development

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) -– “Over Rls.10,000b of investment is required to make effective infrastructures in Chabahar zone in order to develop and sustain eastward economic development of the country,” executive director of Chabahar Free Zone (CFZ) Salari-Raad told the visiting members of Free Zones Faction (FZF) of the Majlis on Monday.

On the sideline of this visit, the head of FZF, Soleyman Jafarzadeh, emphasized on importance of CFZ’s development which may play a significant role in economy of Sistan-Baluchestan Province and added that the key requirements of this region will be reported to senior authorities in charge.

 

Furthermore, a member of the FZF, Peyman Furozesh, said that the amount of investments in the country’s free zones is on the upward trend and the main goal is to promote industrial production and exports in these areas.

 

Chabahar Free Zone has been attracting both domestic and foreign investments in the last one and a half years and the Majlis (Islamic Consultative Assembly) is set to give priority in budget allocation to this zone in 2006-2007 fiscal periods.

 

ML/MA

END

 

MNA 

 

 

 

    

News Code 14532

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News