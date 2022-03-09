US must destroy its chemical weapons arsenal ASAP

Addressing the 99th Session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Tuesday, Alireza Kazemi Abadi stressed that the US as a sole holder of chemical weapons must use all its capabilities to destroy its arsenal of chemical weapons in the shortest possible time in accordance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Expressing satisfaction with Syria's constructive cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, he emphasized the need for the organization to pay attention to the rights of the Syrian government,

Kazemi Abadi also called for resolving the remaining issues between the two sides.

The 99th Session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons kicked off on Tuesday, March 8 at the headquarters of the Organization in the Hague, the Netherlands, and will continue until Thursday, March 10.

NM/FNA14001217001086