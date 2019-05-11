US should learn a lesson from previous botched operations in Iran: MP

In a Friday tweet, Sadeghi addressed the troops on USS Abraham Lincoln carrier, which has recently entered the Persian Gulf waters, saying, “I suggest the soldiers search ‘Operation Eagle Claw’ in the net.”

The lawmaker was referring to a botched-up military operation by the US forces in the deserts of Tabas, central Iran, in 1980.

On April 25, 1980, the US launched the ‘Operation Eagle Claw’ in an attempt to rescue Americans held in the Iranian capital of Tehran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. However, a sandstorm struck and brought down the US helicopters involved in the operation, killing eight American servicemen.

