Enemy aims to create social tension in Iran: interior min.

“By imposing sanctions and trying to drive [Iran’s] oil sales to zero, the enemy wants to create social tensions, insecurity and public protests in the country,” Rahmani Fazli said Sunday in a local event in Tehran.

High-ranking officials of Iran have repeatedly warned about plots designed by the US and its regional allies to throw the country into disarray.

Earlier today, Asadollah Badamchian, secretary general of the Islamic Coalition Party said that some puppets of enemies in the country are trying to pave the way for another sedition this year, similar to the 2009 unrests, by increasing prices and accelerating inflation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the country has no other way but to resist and unite in the face of US sanctions. “Everyone should believe that today, America is seeking to fan the flames of domestic divisions … If the education system promotes unity, hope and skills in the society, any enemy will be defeated against Iran … We will be victorious in the war of hope,” he added.

