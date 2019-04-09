US to impose $11bln tariffs on EU goods over subsidies to Airbus: Trump

According to sputniknews, European aircraft maker Airbus slammed earlier in the day Trump's plans to introduce tariffs over some EU products as lacking any 'legal basis.'

US President Donald Trump turned to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the US was introducing $11 billion worth tariffs on EU products due to the bloc's subsidies to Airbus.

Washington's row with Brussels over subsidies to Airbus, a long-time rival of US competitor Boeing, dates back to 2004 when the US first turned to the WTO. In 2011, the WTO claimed that Airbus received $18 billion in subsidies from the EU between 1968 and 2006.

The US argues that the EU subsidies caused a decline in Boeing sales and led to it losing market share in countries across the world.

MNA/Sputnik