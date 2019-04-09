Takht-Ravanchi appointed as Iran’s representative to UN

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Monday that Takht-Ravanchi has been assigned to this mission by the suggestion of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and approval by President Hassan Rouhani.

He will fill the position which had remained vacant for months after the former envoy to the UN, Gholamali Khoshroo, stepped down in late 2018.

Takht-Ravanchi had served as Iran’s envoy and deputy to the UN in 1990s.

He has also served as the deputy foreign minister for Europe and American affairs, and ambassador to Switzerland.

