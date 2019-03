Deputy Director for Economic and Investment Affairs of Kish Free Zone Organization Mohammad Reza Saeedi dismissed false rumors circulating on social media on the transfer of the island to the Chinese, saying it is an out-and-out lie.

"We welcome any domestic and foreign investment in Kish Island," he said, emphasizing that according to the laws of the country, no natural and legal person is permitted to sale land to foreigners.

LR/IRN83217905