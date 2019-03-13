Iran to answer any destabilizing attempt with severe, preemptive moves

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with commanders of the armed forces on Wednesday.

“In the past two years, anti-Revolutionary groups, which are backed by certain regional and trans-regional countries, have made many attempts to destabilize Iran’s northwest borders, which were all foiled by the country’s vigilant and well-prepared armed forces and security bodies,” Shamkhani maintained at the meeting.

He went on to stress that the establishment and expansion of military bases near the Iranian borders by trans-regional countries are under Iran’s full surveillance.

“Any attempt by any groups or countries to destabilize Iran’s borders will face severely aggressive and preemptive measures,” he warned.

“We will not allow destabilizers and their mercenaries undermine the stability of the region and security of the people,” Shamkhani stressed.

MNA/4567319