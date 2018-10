The five-minute, black and white ‘With Me’ is the indecisive story of a girl who ran from her past.

The Ellensburg Film Festival is an event that draws film lovers from throughout the northwest and other regions to the Kittitas Valley each year. The event seeks a variety of films including national and international features, shorts and documentaries.

The 14th edition of the event will be held on October 5-7, 2018 in the US.

