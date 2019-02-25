FM Zarif meets with Code Pink activists

During the meeting, Zarif pointed to the Islamic Republic’s constant push toward ‘internally-originated security’ and reliance on its own people, saying ‘independence’ has always been the main factors in determining Tehran’s foreign policies.

The top diplomat also answered the visitors’ questions over Iran’s stance toward regional and global issues as well as other concerns, including Palestine and human rights.

Code Pink is an internationally active NGO that describes itself as a "grassroots peace and social justice movement working to end US-funded wars and occupations, to challenge militarism globally and to redirect our resources into health care, education, green jobs and other life-affirming activities".

MNA/4552179