Tehran to host annual gathering of Iran upstream industrialists

According to the news service of Iranian Oil Ministry 'SHANA', the event is being held as the Congress of Drilling Industry of Iran and the International Conference on Exploration and Production at the conference hall of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The gathering, given the need for more synergy in the oil industry on the path of empowerment and partnership of the private sector in projects and overcoming the sanctions, is to host 1,200 participants from state and private organizations.

This year's event will include 30 specialist panels, 5 workshops and over 100 presentations and lectures on the dimensions and requirements of projects on enhancement and maintenance of production from the technical, financial, legal, contractual, insurance and risk management viewpoints.

Moreover, reviewing business strategies in exploration and production companies, general contractors, drilling companies, and technical services is top on the agenda of the congress.

For more information or to register at the 6th International Drilling Industry Congress of Iran and the 3rd International Conference on Exploration and Production, visit the Congress website at www.irandrilling.com/fa or call 021-71124000.

MNA/SHANA