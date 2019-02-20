Iran’s regional power induces jealousy in some: VP Jahangiri

Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remark in a national conference on the country’s scientific progress on Tuesday.

“The status of Iran has induced jealousy in some countries which seek to undermine Iran’s regional power,” said Jahangiri. “There is a movement that intents to challenge Iran’s influence in the region.”

Jahangiri then referred to the recent US-organized anti-Iran conference in Warsaw, saying “the conference took place while some actors with the help of Israel, the US and Saudi Arabia seek to scare others off Iran. They did something like that before, and they failed.”

The Iranian official also noted the US’ threat to impose sanctions on Pakistan during Donald Trump’s tenure, saying “with all the different views and opinions in Pakistan, the country’s experts and elites have decided to come together to protect their country from [the impact of] US sanctions.”

