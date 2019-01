ZAVAREH, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Zavareh is located 10km from Ardestan county, Isfahan province, on the very edge of central desert of Iran. The small city, named after Rostam’s brother, a mythical Persian hero, has many attractions, including Zavareh Jame Mosque, dating back some 900 years, and Zavareh Sangbast Castle, the second largest castle in Iran after Alamut.