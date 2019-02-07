Expansion of Islamic thought can resolve social problems in society

Spread of religious and Islamic thought within the framework of theological seminaries is a panacea for resolving social and economic problems in the country, Larijani reiterated.

Speaking on Thuseday morning during his visit to Khatam ol-Anbia Seminary School in Arak, Markazi province, he said, “there are problems in the field of economy especially in the banking system that can be resolved through Islamic researches, so that seminary schools hold the great responsibility in this regard.”

With their applied researches, religious researchers and missionaries can put the country’s banking system on the right path of development and growth, he noted.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and his accompanying delegation visited Markazi province this morning on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution at the official invitation of Leader’s representative in this province.

