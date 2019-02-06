5 best tools for Instagram marketing

If you have decided to grow your market on this great social platform, you’ll need more than just plans and strategies to get the most out of this opportunity. However, creating an account in a new social platform along with running your business and dealing with its numerous tasks can be a frustrating, time-consuming process. Fortunately, there are a variety of useful tools available to help you save your time and money and go beyond what’s out there at your disposal, tools like post schedulers and comment managers to Instagram followers bot to interact with other users. Below, we would introduce five of the best tools which facilitate your business’s success on Instagram.

1. Schedule Your Posts Ahead of Time Using Buffer

Being conscious about your continuous presence on social media is of great importance. ‘Buffer’ is one of the best tools for pre-writing and managing posts’ publication on Instagram. You can directly write and plan your posts using Buffer dashboard. It will notify you on your device when a post is ready to be published and redirects your image with its hashtags and mentions to Instagram. Free plan of buffer lets you to link and manage 1 account, whereas in the paid version you will have the opportunity to arrange multiple accounts simultaneously. Using Buffer, you can manage multiple accounts with ease and publish posts consistently and frequently which consequently increase the engagement of your audience; an important prerequisite to go viral and appear on more searches.

2. Get Real Followers for Your Page with Instamber

Creating a reliable and trustworthy account takes time and you surely don’t like to boost your followers through fake audience. You need real likes from real people who take a keen interest in your business and want to connect with you. Have a great experience using Instagram with Instamber; it is an Instagram bot that offers you a variety of services to increase the number of your followers, likes and comments to get the attention of new markets. By specifying your desired followers, location, and hashtags, Instamber automatically engage with your target audience through different methods. For instance, it writes comments on behalf of you on other Instagram users’ posts or follows people by your account. In addition, this tool is very safe to use as it reduces its speed to prevent from reaching Instagram limits.

3. Develop Smarter Contents and Find Influencers via BuzzSumo

Through this visually simple tool, you will be able to search and find what is being shared on the most popular social media platforms and identify well-performing contents in the virtual world. It would be an essential part of your task if you are planning to run a SEO campaign or apply content marketing strategies. It also provides insight about the influencers who are publishing posts on your desired topics. Through a seemingly simple process, you would have access to people with large networks of your target audience who can showcase your business’s value and add to its credibility. BuzzSumo helps you find the best ones in your niche and cooperate with them. By keeping an eye on your industry in real-world context, analyzing the trends of key influencers and outreaching them, you can identify the right strategy for your business and make progress on digital clutter.

4. Find Quality Hashtags via RiteTag

When you aim to get discovered on Instagram, hashtags play a key role in linking you to your target audience. Nevertheless, if you repeat the same hashtags continuously, soon your account will get shadow-banned by Instagram and your posts won’t be shown through search anymore. To avoid this, we suggest applying RiteTag to research and find the best hashtags for creating your own proper set of tags. By using the interactive analytics, RiteTag will give you relevant hashtag suggestions with high engagement potential. Auto-hashtagging, auto-Emojify, text to emoji replacement and text to hashtag are just a few options offered by RiteTag to enhance your profile’s engagement among the audience.

5. Analyze and Manage Your Account with Iconsquare

To grow your followers rapidly, you should constantly keep an eye on the key metrics of your Instagram account. Iconsquare is a free statistic tool which provides you with the necessary information about your followers and their engagement rate. On the overview panel of Iconsquare, you will have access to a set of simplified metrics in 3 main categories (Love Rate, Talk Rate and Spread Rate) which exactly show the success rate of your recent published posts. It also helps you recognize your own Instagram habits by analyzing your contents on this platform. In ‘Optimization’ section, you are able to compare your most used tags with the most popular ones on Instagram and improve your strategies accordingly.