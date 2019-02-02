Sardar Azmoun joins Zenit St. Petersburg

The striker arrived at Russian Premier League leaders Zenit for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around €12m, Sky Sports reported.

Wolves had agreed a £1.7m loan fee with Kazan for the striker, with an option to buy on a permanent deal in the summer for £11.5m. However, the deal fell through because Kazan wanted an obligation to buy included, rather than the option which Wolves would agree to.

The 24-year-old striker has scored 42 goals in 154 appearances for Rubin Kazan and Rostov during past 5.5 years.

He also has scored 28 goals in 46 matches for Team Melli. The ‘Iranian Messi’ was Iran’s top scorer in 2019 AFC Asian Cup and was a key player in team’s advancement to semifinal spot where they conceded a 3-0 defeat to eventual runners-up Japan.

MAH/PR