  1. Sports
2 February 2019 - 10:35

Sardar Azmoun joins Zenit St. Petersburg

Sardar Azmoun joins Zenit St. Petersburg

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun has inked a 3.5-year contract with Russian top-flight team FC Zenit Saint Petersburg from Rubin Kazan.

The striker arrived at Russian Premier League leaders Zenit for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around €12m, Sky Sports reported.

Wolves had agreed a £1.7m loan fee with Kazan for the striker, with an option to buy on a permanent deal in the summer for £11.5m. However, the deal fell through because Kazan wanted an obligation to buy included, rather than the option which Wolves would agree to.

The 24-year-old striker has scored 42 goals in 154 appearances for Rubin Kazan and Rostov during past 5.5 years.

He also has scored 28 goals in 46 matches for Team Melli. The ‘Iranian Messi’ was Iran’s top scorer in 2019 AFC Asian Cup and was a key player in team’s advancement to semifinal spot where they conceded a 3-0 defeat to eventual runners-up Japan.

MAH/PR

News Code 142097

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News