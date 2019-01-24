Iran advances to AFC Asian Cup semifinals after thrashing China 3-0

The second quarterfinal match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday finished minutes ago between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China PR at the at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The game finished 3-0 for Iran while the Iranian players were completely dominant with their possession and intent throughout the game.

Iran went to the break with a 2-0 lead. Forward Sardar Azmoun scored Iran’s second goal while assisted the first goal by Mehdi Taremi. Karime Ansarifard scored the third goal for Iranian side in the extra time to increase the gap t0 3.

Marcelo Lippi’s China could not threaten the Iranian goal seriously while the Iranian cheetah were dominant with its possession and intent in the game.

It was the east Asian team’s goal that came under attack by Iranians several other times and their goal keeper saved their posts few more times. One can say that if Iran had increased the gap, it would have deserved it.

With 2-0 results, Iran has now advanced to the round of 4 or the semifinals.

The Iranian cheetahs will play four-time winners Japan in the semifinals, which earlier today beat Vietnam in the first quarterfinal match.

Iran have won the AFC Asian Cup three times so far in 1968, 1972 and 1976 but its triumph took place 43 years ago.

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup kicked off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday evening January 5 and will wrap up on February 1, 2019.

KI