29 January 2019 - 11:10

3rd distillation unit of Isfahan Oil Refinery to come online

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The CEO of Isfahan Oil Refinery said the plant would launch its third distillation unit on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Morteza Ebrahimi told Shana that the unit, along with a number of environmental projects would become operational by February.

He said the unit would add 60,000 to 70,000 barrels/day to the facility’s gasoline production capacity, adding that most of the work to design and construct the unit was carried out by Iranian experts.

The official said the unit was supplying 11 ml/d of Euro-5 gasoline, adding that the item was being supplied to 12 Iranian provinces.

Ebrahimi went on to say that a major environmental project for water treatment is about to be launched in Isfahan Refinery. The unit would operate with 700,000 cubic meters/hour of capacity, he noted.

He said the water purification unit of Isfahan refinery is one of the best industrial water purification units in terms of volume and size in the country.

