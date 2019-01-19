Guterres underlines Iran's positive role in region

During a press conference on Friday, Guterres was asked about Iran's missile program and the role in the region; "international community has called Iran to stop developing its ballistic missiles and other interference in the Middle East countries; how do you view the situation right now? Do you have any special call or urge for Iran to do at this time, especially with the rising pressure from the United States and especially… and other countries regarding its activity in the region?" asked Ali Barada from Asharq al-Awsat newspaper and France 24.

Guterres said it's extremely important that Iran plays a constructive role in both Yemen and Syria; "well, if there is something I can appeal to Iran is for Iran to have a constructive and positive attitude, namely, in relation to the two situations in which we are very dramatically involved in the region, be it Yemen, be it Syria. And I believe it's extremely important that Iran plays a constructive role in both of these situations," he responded.

