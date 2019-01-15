Tehran summons Dutch ambassador over embassy attack

Following an assault by a number of individuals affiliated to a separatist group on the Islamic Republic of Iran's Embassy in The Hague, Dutch Ambassador to Tehran Jacques Werner was summoned by the director general for Europe affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The ministry expressed Tehran’s strong protest over the incident and called on the Dutch government to fulfill its duties to protect diplomats and diplomatic missions and increase the security measures for the Islamic Republic's missions.

The Dutch envoy, in turn, expressed his regret over the attack and offered a report on the Dutch police's measures to arrest the attackers.

He said he would immediately inform his country of Iran’s message.

Supporters of a terrorist group called Al-Ahvaziya attacked the Iranian embassy in The Hague last week (Jan. 9).

The attackers gathered in front of the embassy building and chanted anti-Iran slogans and threw rocks and bottles. They also tried to climb the adjacent embassy building but were immediately arrested by the Dutch police.

