Govt. to continue Healthcare Reform Plan powerfully: pres. Rouhani

According to ther official website of Iranain Presidency, in today's cabinet session, Rouhani referred to Healthcare Reform Plan as one of the top priorities of the government and said that the government would continue the plan with all its might.

He said “[the former health minister] Dr Hashemi has been –and is- one of the valuable assets of the country and government and we liked to continue to see him in cabinet meetings.”

Rouhani accepted the resignation of former Iranian Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi on Thursday and appointed a caretaker minister.

The President also appreciated Dr Hashemi’s efforts during his tenure as Minister of Health and Medical Education and wished that his cooperation with the government would continue.

During the meeting, the cabinet also began reviewing the comprehensive bill on elections.

KI/PR