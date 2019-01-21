Iran U-23 football team beats Qatar to win four-team tournament

The Iranian team won the tournament with two wins and six points. Iran’s last match was against the host country’s team and defeated its rival 2-1 on Monday.

Other participants in the quartet tournament other than Iran and Qatar were Olympic teams of Kuwait and Tajikistan.

The tournament was a preparation for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship 2020.

The AFC U-23 Championship 2020 will take place in Thailand and will act as the AFC qualifiers for the men’s football tournament at the 2020 Olympics.

