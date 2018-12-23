Pakistani FM to visit Iran as part of four-nation tour

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi will embark on a four-nation tour tomorrow as part of the government’s policy of outreach in the neighborhood, according to Pakistani Tribune news website.

The Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia from December 24-26, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday.

During the visit, the foreign minister will discuss Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the senior leadership of these countries, to strengthen cooperation in various areas.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry’s statement further said the tour is taking place in line with the vision of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan,, who is eager to strengthen ties with neighbors and regional partners.

